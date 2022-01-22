DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash on the Florida Turnpike in Davie caused a semi-truck to overturn, led to road closures and sent three people to the hospital, officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol and Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes of the Turnpike, near Mile Marker 54, Saturday morning.

Investigators said the crash involved a semi-tractor trailer, a small box truck and a passenger vehicle.

Authorities said the semi-truck lost control and flipped on its side after one of the other vehicles involved tried to make a U-Turn.

Officials said the collision left the semi-truck’s tail end hanging over the edge of the New River Bridge.

The driver who attempted to make the U-Turn was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. Two other patients were transported in unknown conditions.

Troopers shut down all northbound lanes near the scene of the crash and the northbound entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 595. Traffic was diverted to I-595 from the Turnpike while the scene was cleared.

Officials said a towing company responded and uprighted the semi-truck

