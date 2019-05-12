3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took three people to the hospital after they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Coconut Creek.

Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck at the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and the on-ramp to the Florida Turnpike, just after 7 a.m., Sunday.

The collision left the driver of of one of the cars trapped inside. Firefighters used extrication methods to free the victim.

Paramedics transported two of the victims to Broward Health North, one as a Level 2 trauma and the other as a trauma alert. Crews took the third victim to Northwest Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

