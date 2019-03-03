OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took three people to the hospital after they were involved in a hit-and-run rollover wreck in Opa-locka.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 135th Street, Sunday morning.

Officials said one of the cars was completely on its back, and another was on its side against a power pole.

Rescuers used the jaws of life to remove two victims who were trapped in the vehicle that had struck the power pole.

“It was kind of a difficult scenario,” said MDFR Capt. Christopher Morales.

Paramedics transported the three victims to an area hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

Police are searching for the driver of the car that caused the collision. They believe alcohol played a role.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.