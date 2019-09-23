3 hospitalized after Fort Lauderdale crash involving stolen car

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenagers who, police said, were in a stolen car struck an SUV in Fort Lauderdale, sending them and the driver of the other vehicle to the hospital.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, officers who were notified of a stolen vehicle attempted to pull over the teens on Monday afternoon, but the driver began to drive erratically.

Shortly after, investigators said, the silver Nissan with a New Jersey license plate clipped an SUV before slamming into a tree along the 900 block of Southwest 27th Avenue.

Paramedics transported the teens to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition. They also transported the driver of the SUV with serious injuries.

Police said the teens inside the Nissan are around 14 years old. Once they receive medical treatment, they will be taken into custody.

