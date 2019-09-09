3 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after three people were hospitalized following a drive-by shooting in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Southwest 103rd Avenue and 174th Terrace after gunfire rang out just before 9:45 p.m., Sunday.

A man was transported to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition. A woman in stable condition and a teenage boy in unknown condition were transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

