3 hospitalized after car crashes into tree in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been transported to the hospital after a car crashed into a parked vehicle before crashing into a tree in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Taft Street and North 35th Avenue just before 12:30 p.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a light colored Lexus could be seen crashed into a tree along the curb.

Officials said the car was being driven at a high speed when it struck a parked truck before crashing into the tree.

All three occupants inside of the Lexus were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in unknown condition.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.