3 hospitalized after car crash sends vehicle into Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into a Fort Lauderdale home after colliding with another vehicle.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Northwest 15th Street and Eighth Avenue Thursday afternoon after two cars collided with one another.

Officials said one of the drivers lost control of the car and crashed into a nearby house. The impact left a small hole near the house’s front door.

Police said three people, all of whom were inside the cars, were transported to the hospital.

Clean-up efforts are now underway.

