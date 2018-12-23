POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A mystery donor has resumed making a golden contribution to the Salvation Army in South Florida.

Just in time for Christmas, three gold coins were anonymously donated to the Salvation Army, Friday night.

The coins were dropped off inside a red kettle at a Walmart Neighborhood market at 119 S. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach.

The three coins were wrapped in a dollar bill and are valued at $3,600.

This is the fifth year in a row gold coins were donated to the nonprofit.

