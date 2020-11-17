3 giant cranes arrive at Port Everglades as part of expansion project

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Three giant container cranes have arrived at Port Everglades.

The cranes — the largest of their kind worldwide — are valued at nearly $14 million each, and they arrived to the port, Tuesday morning.

Officials are excited about the opportunities these new cranes will bring to the port.

“Getting the equipment here is only part of it,” Jonathan Daniels, Port Everglades’ Chief Executive and Port Director, said. “Certainly, it’s a big part of it, and it’s an exciting day for us, but now, we get the opportunity really to go to work and to really show what the capability of Port Everglades happen to be.”

The new cranes, which shipped from China, are part of the largest expansion project in the port’s history.

