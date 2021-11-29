NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three Miami-Dade firefighters were injured after responding to a fire at a condemned home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The fire broke out near Northwest 83rd Street and Fifth Court, just before 3 a.m., Monday.

A doorway collapsed while firefighters were putting out the fire, injuring three.

All three firefighters were pulled from under the collapsed door by fellow firefighters.

Their condition remains unknown.

After more than three hours of battling the flames, the fire has been contained.

Crews applied foam to the house to prevent any hotspots from reigniting the fire.

Neighbors told 7News the house has been abandoned for about a year but has been troublesome due to vagrants coming in and living inside the home.

