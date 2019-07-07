3 dogs removed from hot car in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers in Coral Gables came to the rescue of three dogs that were left inside a hot car.

Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer captured Coral Gables Police officers surrounding the vehicle parked along the 700 block of Biltmore Way, at around 4 p.m., Sunday.

Officers used a lockout tool to unlock the car and remove the canines.

Police said all three dogs are OK, and they are waiting for Miami-Dade Animal Services to give the approval to release them to their owner.

It remains unknown whether the pets’ owner will be charged with a crime.

Police took the opportunity to remind the public to refrain from leaving pets inside hot cars due to possible death from the sweltering heat.

