3 dogs attack man and his 2 dogs in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is now hospitalized after he and his two dogs were attacked by three other dogs in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Officials said the man was walking his dogs along his usual route in the area of Northeast 17th Court and Eighth Avenue at around 6 a.m., Thursday.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, while he was on his walk he spotted three Dogo Argentinos. He has seen the dogs before but on Thursday morning, the dogs were not on leashes.

The Dogo Argentinos then charged at the man.

He bent down to pick up his two dogs and that is when, officials said, the three Dogo Argentinos attacked.

The man was bitten on his neck and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

He has since been released from the hospital.

All dogs are said to be back with their owners.

Nearby residents said they are frightened by the incident and they are concerned it could possibly happen again.

“If you can’t control your dog, you probably shouldn’t have it,” said nearby resident and dog owner Shelby Coroneos. “I don’t know, it freaks me out because I wouldn’t want anything to happen to my dog.”

All dogs are registered in Broward County.

Broward Animal Control will be investigating the attack.

