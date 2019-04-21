3 displaced after Fort Lauderdale house fire; no injuries

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people found themselves without a home after a fire broke out in a Fort Lauderdale house.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Southwest 23rd Street and 36th Terrace, Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke billowing from the house. They were able to contain the flames to the front portion of the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.