SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three residents have been displaced after a fire tore through their Southwest Miami-Dade home.

The fire burned part of the kitchen of the home along Southwest 180th Street and 149th Avenue, Wednesday.

The house was left with roof damage.

The three adults displaced by the fire were not injured.

The American Red Cross is helping those affected.

