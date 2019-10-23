3 detained in connection to lockdown at Westpine Middle School

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sunrise Police have detained three people shortly after Westpine Middle School was placed on lockdown due to a potential threat.

Authorities responded to the school, located in the area of Northwest 50th Street and 94th Avenue, at around 12 p.m., Wednesday.

A school administrator told police that a student informed them that another student who was going to bring a weapon to school.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where armed officers could be seen searching the campus grounds.

Deputies took three subjects into custody a few blocks away and confirmed the incident is related to the school threat.

The code red lockdown was brought to a code yellow just after 1 p.m.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.