MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police have detained three individuals after two women were injured during a shooting in Midtown.

Police responded to calls of shots fired in the area of Victory Restaurant and Lounge, located at 3252 NE 1st Ave., at around midnight Wednesday, where they found two women injured by gunfire.

One woman was immediately transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami Fire Rescue in stable condition, said police.

Officers found a second woman who appeared to have been grazed by a bullet, and she was treated on the scene by Miami Fire Rescue.

It remains unclear if the shooting took place inside or outside the restaurant.

Those who live nearby said they heard several shots before officers flooded the area.

“I heard nine gunshots go off in two successive rounds,” said Ray Youssef. “I was at the fourth floor of that hotel there on the corner, and I heard some screaming, people yelling at each other and then the police showed up.”

“Scary, for all people. It’s very scary because it’s not the first time,” said Jesus Palacio.

Other residents and businesses in the area noted they have seen an increase in gun violence in the area in the past six months to a year, something they said was unusual previously.

One witness said someone was shot in the arm.

Investigators have closed off the section in front of the restaurant as they continue to comb the scene for clues.

