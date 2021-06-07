SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man killed his girlfriend and a teenage boy, as well as injured a man and two minors, before he turned the gun on himself at a Southwest Miami-Dade home, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Southwest 126th Court and 282nd Street, in the Verde Gardens neighborhood, at around 1:40 a.m., Monday.

Investigators said they located a teenage boy who had been shot.

Surveillance footage from a Ring camera shows police arriving on the scene as the 16-year-old victim told them what happened.

“The young man said, ‘Hey, my family’s been shot,” said an area resident who asked not to be identified.

Police said a man had killed his 38-year-old girlfriend and a 15-year-old boy.

“Upon arriving, officers discovered that there were five people that were shot. Two of the victims, one of whom was a juvenile, they determined to be deceased inside the residence,” said Miami-Dade Police spokesperson Angel Rodriguez.

In addition to the 16-year-old boy, detectives said an 18-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl were also injured.

It remains unclear how the couple and the children are related. Neighbors said the 15-year-old killed and the other teens injured are the children of the 38-year-old woman who was killed, but police have not been able to confirm that.

Police said the 42-year-old gunman was located a short time later, when he was still in the neighborhood.

“As the officers were attempting to negotiate with the subject, he committed suicide with a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Rodriguez said.

The surviving juveniles were airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center. They were listed in stable and critical condition respectively, according to police.

The 18-year-old man was transported to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

“This is an investigation that’s gonna take time,” Rodriguez said. “Whenever we have juveniles that not only are injured but killed, it affects us all as a community.”

