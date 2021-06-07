SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least three people have been killed in a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting took place near Southwest 126th Court and 282nd Street, at around 1:30 a.m., Monday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, they located five people who were shot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced two people dead on the scene: a 15-year-old boy and a 38-year-old woman.

Surveillance footage from a Ring camera shows police arriving onto the scene as a 16-year-old boy told them what happened.

Police made the shocking discovery at the home on 138th Court and 183rd Street.

“Upon arriving, officers discovered that there were five people that were shot. Two of the victims, one of which was a juvenile, they determined to be deceased inside the residence,” said Miami-Dade Police Public Information Officer Angel Rodriguez.

Two juveniles, ages 16 and 11, were airlifted to Kendall Regional Hospital. They were listed in stable and critical condition respectively, according to police.

An 18-year-old is said to be the fifth victim who was transported to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said the man responsible for the shooting is the 38-year-old woman’s boyfriend.

The 42-year-old boyfriend was located a short time later, when he was still in the neighborhood.

“And as the officers were attempting to negotiate with the subject, he committed suicide with a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Rodriguez said.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

“This is an investigation that’s gonna take time,” Rodriguez said. “Whenever we have juveniles that not only are injured but killed, it affects us all as a community.”

Neighbors said the 15-year-old killed and the other teens injured are the children of the 38-year-old woman that was killed, but police have not been able to confirm that.

