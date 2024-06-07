MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is underway in Southwest Miami-Dade after a murder-suicide left two adults and a child dead.

The shooting happened in a shopping plaza at the corner of Southwest 152nd Avenue and Bird Road.

Miami-Dade Police said they received a call just before 8 a.m.

7Skyforce showed an aerial view of the plaza, where a minivan was shot up and seen parked near a Chase ATM with its doors open. Another unidentified SUV was parked next to it.

A public information officer with the Miami-Dade police has confirmed that a male driving the unidentified SUV pulled next to a woman driving the minivan while she was in line at the ATM and opened fire, ultimately killing her and a child in the backseat, then turned the gun on himself.

At this time their identities, age, and relationship have not been disclosed.

One firearm has been recovered, but there’s a possibility for another.

What led up to the shooting remains unknown, but homicide investigators are on scene and investigating.

