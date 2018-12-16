3 dead in murder-suicide involving US Coast Guard member

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard service member reportedly shot and killed two family members and critically injured another before taking his own life in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the shooting along Southwest 242nd Lane and 114th Court, early Sunday morning.

Officials said a domestic dispute between 44-year-old John Presnar and his wife escalated into a shooting.

Police discovered the wife and the couple’s 7-year-old son deceased inside the home on arrival. Presnar was also found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

MDFR crews transported the family’s 8-year-old daughter to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The USCG confirmed Presnar was an active duty member serving as an electronics technician and that he worked at a base in Miami Beach.

A spokesperson for the USCG released a statement that read in part, “The Coast Guard is deeply saddened by this tragedy and our hearts go out to the family members of those who were killed. We continue to pray for and offer the full support of the Coast Guard to the young child fighting for her life.”

