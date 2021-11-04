NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – Three people died after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale.

The crash involved at least five cars along the westbound lanes of I-595, near U.S. 1, just before 10 p.m., Wednesday.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was caught in the crash. The deputy was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.