3 dead after multi-vehicle highway crashes in Davie, NW Miami-Dade

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have died following two multi-vehicle collisions, one on Interstate 75 in Davie and another on the Florida Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of a five-car pileup near the Sheridan Street on I-75 in Davie, just before 10 a.m., Saturday.

Officials said the crash took place in the northbound lanes.

“We have one semi-truck, one SUV and three compact cars,” said FHP Lt. Alvaro Feola.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Yellow tarps covered their bodies.

Meanwhile, paramedics treated the surviving victims.

The northbound lanes were shut down near the Sheridan Street exit for hours as a result of the collision. Traffic was directed to exit at Sheridan Street or by using the express lanes.

The highway was reopened just after 2 p.m.

The deadly crash comes less than five hours after a crash claimed a motorcyclist’s life on the Florida Turnpike, near Northwest 106th Street, just after 5 a.m.

Officials said a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle collided, which then caused a silver car to slam into a road ranger.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s technical rescue unit was able to extricate the driver out of the wrecked silver car and take them to an area hospital in unknown condition.

The motorcyclist was also transported to the hospital as a trauma alert, but they later succumbed to their injuries later.

Crews later towed the mangled vehicles from both scenes.

Investigators have not disclosed the victims’ names or what caused the crashes.

