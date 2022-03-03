(WSVN) - Several people have died after multiple-vehicle crash along Interstate 95 in Volusia County.

At least five crashes happened along I-95, early Thursday morning — four in the northbound lanes and one in the southbound lanes.

At least 15 vehicles were involved, including a semi truck.

Three people have died as a result of the crash, according to officials.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office have dubbed this a mass-casualty incident.

Both directions of I-95 have been shut down at the New Smyrna Beach exit.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

