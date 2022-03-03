(WSVN) - Several people have died after multiple-vehicle crashes along Interstate 95 in Volusia County.

At least five crashes happened along I-95 near the New Smyrna Beach exit, early Thursday morning — four in the northbound lanes and one in the southbound lanes.

A total of 17 vehicles were involved in the crashes.

Video shows the two tractor-trailers engulfed in flames.

Three people have died as a result of the crashes, according to FHP officials.

One person died as a result of the crash in the northbound lanes.

Officials said the crash along the southbound lanes involved four tractor-trailers and an SUV. The driver of a semi-truck and the driver of the SUV died.

Several people have been taken to the hospital, including a child.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has dubbed this a mass-casualty incident.

According to weather officials, visibility was at zero due to a combination of dense fog and smoke in the area.

“The drivers that were able to talk to us did say the visibility suddenly dropped to zero and they were unable to see inches in front of their vehicle,” said an FHP official. “Some of those drivers attempted to pull off into the shoulder and then, of course, some of them stopped in the road and that’s again where we had our chain reaction crashes happen.”

Both directions of I-95 have been shut down at the New Smyrna Beach exit.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

