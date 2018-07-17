3 dead after 2 small planes crash in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have died after two small planes collided in mid-air over Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, along with Florida Highway Patrol and Miccosukee Police responded to the scene near 22700 SW 8th St., just after 1 p.m., Tuesday.

Recovery efforts are now underway.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the incident involved a Piper PA-34 and a Cessna 172 aircraft.

Two bodies were found at the wreckage at one plane and a third was found near the wreckage of the second plane.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said both planes were with Dean International Flight School, which operates out of Miami Executive Airport.

According to data from the National Transportation Safety Board, the school has had about a dozen crashes or emergency landings in the last 20 years.

It remains unknown what led to the crash.

Southwest Eighth Street is closed in the area while crews work the scene. It is recommended that motorists seek alternative routes.

The FAA and the NTSB are investigating are now investigating.

