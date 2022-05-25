MIAMI (WSVN) - Three people have died and two people are in the hospital after a crash in Miami.

Police responded to the area of Northeast 82nd Street and Northeast Third Place, Wednesday morning.

Officials said a car crashed into a home in the area, flipped over and became engulfed in flames.

7News cameras captured the car laying on its roof.

Three people were inside the car and five people inside the house at the time of the crash.

One person has been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where they died.

A neighbor heard the incident after he was awoken by the crash.

“We looked out through our window. We was sleeping. It was a big hit and once we looked, we saw the fire. Automatically we called the cops,” said the neighbor.

That neighbor said this crash was not the first in the area they have witnessed.

A couple of other neighbors mentioned vehicles have driven into their gates and homes before.

Two people who live in the duplex are in the hospital for minor injuries

