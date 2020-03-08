3 dead, 2 hospitalized after car slams into trees near SR 826 in NW Miami-Dade

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were killed and two others were taken to the hospital after, authorities said, a car veered off the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade and crashed into trees.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a black Volkswagen was traveling northbound on State Road 826 when the driver lost control, went off the road and slammed into a treeline near Northwest 58th Street, at around 3:30 a.m., Sunday.

Authorities said two of the victims were ejected from the car while the other occupant remained inside.

Officials said the engine of the car was also ejected.

Two women and a man were pronounced dead at the scene. They were later identified as 21-year-old Diego Ortiz, 21-year-old Daniela Hernandez and 20-year-old Shelley Rapp.

There were a total of five passengers in the Volkswagen. The other two passengers were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

Troopers shut down northbound lanes on the Palmetto Expressway at Northwest 36th Street while they investigated. The highway has since reopened to traffic.

