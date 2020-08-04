3 dead, 1 transported after fatal crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have died in a fatal crash in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash along U.S. 441 and Northwest 204 Terrace, at around 12:30 a.m., Tuesday.

FHP officials said the driver of a gray Nissan Altima was attempting to make a left turn onto Northwest 204 Terrace and drove into a black Mercedes sedan.

The driver of the Mercedes was transported to Aventura Hospital with minor injuries.

The three occupants in the Nissan, the man behind the wheel, and two female passengers, died at the scene.

Southbound traffic has been shut down between Northwest 204 Terrace and Ives Dairy Road.

Northbound traffic was also shut down but has since reopened.

Commuters who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

