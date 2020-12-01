3 crooks rob tourist outside rental house in Hollywood; 2 arrested

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who came to South Florida during the holiday weekend was robbed at gunpoint by three crooks in the driveway of a rental home in Hollywood.

Kelli Vila-Rosa said she and her family stayed at an Airbnb in the area of Rodman Street and South 15th Avenue for Thanksgiving.

“My mind the whole time coming back from Florida driving up to Alabama was my life flashing before my eyes,” she said.

She said she was robbed at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, as she returned to the rental home after getting pizza.

“They smashed my door open, snatched my purse and took over my phone before I realized it was real,” Vila-Rosa said. “Seeing my life flash before my eyes, like, this is too real: ‘Let go of the purse and the bag before you die.'”

Hollywood Police officers responding to the robbery were captured on a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera, but the crime itself happened off camera.

The robbery surprised those who live in the area.

“This is quite a nice neighborhood,” a neighbor said. “We don’t have that much activity as far as crime is concerned.”

Police returned to the scene of the robbery on Tuesday, and Vila-Rosa said they have arrested two of the crooks involved.

Although their arrests make her feel better, she said she will never shake the feeling of having a gun pointed at her.

“My life flashed before my eyes,” she said. “I just couldn’t– I can’t get that gun out of my face. I can’t get that vision of that away.”

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

