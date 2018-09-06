3 crooks caught on camera stealing jewelry from Bay Harbor Islands home

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. (WSVN) — Surveillance cameras were rolling as three thieves burglarized a Bay Harbor Islands home and got away with nearly $80,000 worth of jewelry.

Bay Harbor Islands Police Chief Sean Hemingway said the three crooks broke into the multi-million dollar home on Sunday.

“The three males walking through the victim’s property in a low crawl, similar to an episode of ‘The Three Stooges,’ approached the back door and pried it open,” said Hemingway. “At that time, one of the suspects actually observed a video camera.”

The homeowner, who did not want his identity revealed, is now angry.

“We don’t need this where we live,” he said.

The thieves managed to steal $80,000 worth of jewelry, including his wife’s wedding ring.

At one point in the surveillance video footage, the crooks can be seen taking a full drawer of jewelry.

“Pretty brazen but it’s certainly an act of cowardice,” said Hemingway. “They’re preying on homes not being open again, they’re knocking on the door, making sure there’s no confrontation.”

The victim said he had left the home for a few minutes before the theft.

“They’re lucky that I wasn’t home,” he said. “They’re lucky that someone wasn’t home because they would be dead.”

Police believe the thieves are driving a black Nissan Ultima that has damage on the right side.

“One crime is too many. We have an outstanding rate of capture,” said Hemingway. “Our residents do feel relatively safe, so this important. It’s important that we get this story out for other law enforcement officials.”

The homeowner said he has a simple but stern message for the crooks.

“You’re gonna get caught, so make it easy,” he said.

“The message to the suspects: I suggest you turn yourself in,” added Hemingway. “You will be caught. We will give our detectives every resource possible, overtime, equipment, whatever it takes to track you down and catch you.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

