3 crooks caught on camera stealing gun from van outside Miami apartment building

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured three men stealing a gun from a victim’s car parked outside of his apartment in Miami.

According to police, the victim parked his van outside of his apartment building, located in the area of Northwest 57th Avenue and Third Street, at approximately 7 p.m. on April 25.

He returned to his vehicle the following morning to find it had been ransacked before calling police.

Officials reviewed surveillance footage from the parking lot where three men could be seen walking in at around 1:45 a.m. before splitting up and looking into several cars.

A few minutes later, one of the suspects could been seen opening the victim’s van door and making his way inside.

He walked away seconds later and showed a handgun to his accomplices.

The victim states it was a 40 caliber handgun.

We need your assistance identifying the suspect seen below. On 4/26/19 at approximately 1:45 a.m. they burglarized a van and took a handgun that was inside. If you recognize any of them or if you have any information about this case, please call 305-603-6030 or @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/JqChyDirMi — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 11, 2019

The three men could then be seen running back to the van before taking off westbound towards Northwest Third Street.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the crooks captured on camera.

One of the men is described as standing approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, royal blue sweatpants with a white stripe down the sides and white socks with black sandals.

The second suspect is believed to stand at approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, light gray zip-up hoodie, black shorts and black socks with red sandals.

The third man caught on camera is described to be as tall as the second suspect, weighing around 130 pounds and last seen wearing a black and white sweater with the letters “AE USA” in white print on the front, black pants and black shoes.

If you have any information on this vehicle burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

