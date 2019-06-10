3 crooks break into NW Miami-Dade business, steal 2 cars

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a car inspection business in Northwest Miami-Dade is hoping the public will help police catch the trio of crooks who, she said, were caught on surveillance video breaking into the property before they stole two vehicles.

The determined men jumped over two fences before entering Rebuilt Inspections at the corner of Northwest 87th Street and 32nd Avenue through the back door, at around 4:45 a.m., Monday.

In the video, a shirtless man could be seen rummaging around with a shirt over his head.

Two of the perpetrators covered their faces, but cameras captured a clear image of the third subject.

The business owner said the crooks first had their eyes on a safe, but it was too much to handle.

Instead, they grabbed a pair of keys.

Since the business inspects rebuilt vehicles, they have several parked outside.

Two of them are now missing.

“They ripped off this camera, which is where we got the footage of one of them,” said owner Angie Cortes. “They got a key from two of our cars.”

Police are now searching for a white 2019 Nissan Maxima and a black 2016 Honda Civic, along with the three crooks.

“It’s scary. It’s very scary that they just come and invade your property like that,” Cortes said. “Now we don’t feel safe at all. We have a lot of security, and they were able to break in.”

If you have any information on this break-in, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

