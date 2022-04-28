WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An inmate was killed in West Miami-Dade, and according to reports, the suspects are officers.

Three corrections officers found themselves on the other side of the law. They are all charged with second-degree murder, cruel treatment of a detainee and aggravated abuse of an elderly person, months after the death of an inmate.

The Miami Herald reported 60-year-old Ronald Ingram died after he was beaten by officers on prison property, then taken away in a transport vehicle and pronounced dead hours later and hundreds of miles away.

The Florida Department of Corrections in February acknowledged that an inmate died during a transfer and promised a full investigation.

The three officers, Ronald Connor, Christopher Rolon and Kirk Walton, are all behind bars.

This is not the first time this Miami-Dade facility has been the center of a detainee investigation. Back in 2012, Darren Rainey died after guards at the Dade Correctional Institution reportedly placed him in a shower and locked him there under hot water for hours as punishment. The 50-year-old mentally ill inmate died.

The Miami Herald reported that the inmate that died in February threw urine in the face of the guards.

The arrest and the investigation will be discussed during a news conference from the state attorney Friday.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.