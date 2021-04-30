3 children injured, 2 airlifted to hospital after Miami Gardens crash

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Three children have been injured, and two of them had to be airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of Northeast 207th Street and 37th Avenue, Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, a 7-year-old and a 2-year-old had to be airlifted to a local hospital in unknown condition. 7Skyforce HD captured paramedics placing one of the children into the air ambulance.

The crash involved a black SUV and a white sedan, aerial footage showed.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route while crews remain on the scene of the crash.

