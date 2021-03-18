3 children, 2 adults hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took five people to the hospital, including three children, after they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Southwest 87th Avenue and 48th Street, Thursday afternoon.

7SkyFrce HD hovered above the scene as first responders rendered aid to the victims.

Crews had to extricate several of the victims from their vehicles.

Officials said nine people in total were involved in the accident. Five of them were transported to the hospital, three pediatric trauma alert, one adult trauma alert and another with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Authorities shut down Southwest 87th Avenue between 48th Street and Bird Road in both directions while they worked the scene and removed the vehicles. It has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

