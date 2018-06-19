3 children, 1 adult hurt in Coconut Creek car crash

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-car crash in Coconut Creek left three children and one adult injured.

7Skyforce hovered over the crash scene along West Atlantic Boulevard near the Florida Turnpike, Tuesday morning.

Coconut Creek Police and the Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department responded to the scene just before 11:30 a.m.

At least one child was seen being transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

According to a police spokesperson, however, the four people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

