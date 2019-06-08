3 children, 1 adult airlifted after crash in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted three children and one adult to the hospital after, officials said, they were involved in a car crash in Opa-locka.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews responded to a call of a vehicle striking a tree in the area of Northwest 151st Street and 27th Avenue, at around 8:30 pm., Saturday.

7News cameras captured first responders at the scene, including Opa-locka Police officers.

Paramedics have airlifted all four victims to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Authorities have not disclosed the victims’ ages or the extent of their injuries, as they continue to investigate the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

