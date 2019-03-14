3 caught on camera stealing medicine from Davie Walgreens

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cameras were rolling when a trio stole 31 boxes filled with over-the-counter medicine from a Walgreens in Davie.

Davie Police said the three thieves stole nearly $1,000 worth of medicine near West State Road 84 and 112th Avenue, around 11:15 a.m., on Feb. 6.

These three individuals stole 31 boxes of medication from a #Davie Walgreens in February valued at $999.69. Give us a call if you recognize them. #DaviePolice 954-693-8200 or @crimestoppers2 954-493-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/EvNJSTsLab — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) March 13, 2019

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

