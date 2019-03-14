3 caught on camera stealing medicine from Davie Walgreens

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cameras were rolling when a trio stole 31 boxes filled with over-the-counter medicine from a Walgreens in Davie.
Davie Police said the three thieves stole nearly $1,000 worth of medicine near West State Road 84 and 112th Avenue, around 11:15 a.m., on Feb. 6.
If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.
