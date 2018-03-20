SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help after three crooks were driven to steal in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Surveillance cameras captured the men pulling up to a driveway in the area of Southwest 83rd Avenue and 45th Street, March 12.

The trio then stole an all-terrain vehicle and the trailer it was sitting on. They fled the scene in a dark 2006 Ford pickup truck.

The owner said the items have a combined value of $24,000.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward. The owner is also offering a cash reward.

