3 caught on camera in North Miami cellphone store burglary

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a North Miami cellphone store is hoping the public will help police find the three crooks who smashed their way into the business and took off with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

When asked how the early Tuesday morning break-in made him feel, Alejandro Wessolossky, the owner of Mobile Xpert, replied, “Bad, angry, frustrated, like they don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what is behind that.”

The business owner said the perpetrators busted though a bottom window at the store located along Dixie Highway and Northeast 135th Street, at around 5 a.m.

Wessolossky said the surveillance footage of the burglary is still hard for him to watch.

Without missing a beat, the trio are seen ransacking the store immediately after they smashed their way inside.

“They went straight for the iPhone glass case,” said Wessolossky.

One of the thieves was captured breaking the display case with a hammer. Another is seen making a beeline to the most expensive items and grabbing 10 iPhones.

Wessolossky said this is no accident.

“To me, it looks like they had been to the store. It seems like they knew what they wanted to get from the store,” he said.

The trio left behind shattered glass that has since been cleaned up, but Wessolossky said he’ll be feeling the loss for a long time.

The business owner said the burglars got away with more than $6,000 worth of merchandise and caused hundreds of dollars in damage.

“A lot of money, a lot of time. This is a big hit to a business owner. It’s a small company,” he said.

Thankfully, the cellphone store’s security cameras caught the criminals in action.

As for Wessolossky, he said he has one wish: that someone watching will recognize these cellphone stealers and call police.

“Hopefully they catch them,” he said.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

