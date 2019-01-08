3 caught on camera burglarizing vehicles in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured three crooks breaking into several vehicles in Davie.

The three individuals could be seen in the footage burglarizing cars along Griffin Road, east of Interstate 75, Friday evening.

One of the thieves reportedly found and stole a gun from an unlocked SUV.

If you have any information on these break-ins, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

