MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A three-car crash caused problems on the MacArthur Causeway in Miami Beach, Monday night.
Video recorded by Miami Beach Police captured crews at the scene of the accident at Terminal Isle.
All westbound lanes of the causeway have reopened, but police said, as of 11 p.m. one eastbound lane remained closed because of a live wire in the road.
Florida Power and Light has been contacted.
