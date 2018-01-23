MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A three-car crash caused problems on the MacArthur Causeway in Miami Beach, Monday night.

Video recorded by Miami Beach Police captured crews at the scene of the accident at Terminal Isle.

#Traffic Update: All westbound i395 lanes reopened. 1 eastbound lane reopened only due to exposed wires. @insideFPL has been contacted. https://t.co/V1EgS9lVw8 — Ernesto Rodriguez (@ERodriguez782) January 23, 2018

All westbound lanes of the causeway have reopened, but police said, as of 11 p.m. one eastbound lane remained closed because of a live wire in the road.

Florida Power and Light has been contacted.

