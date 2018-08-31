OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - An Oakland Park resident was targeted twice by the same three burglars, first when they broke into his home and then a week later when they returned to steal his truck, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the subjects first broke into the home, located along Northwest 18th Avenue, July 10, and took valuables, including the homeowner’s jewelry, keys, passport and credit cards.

Later that day, surveillance video captured the trio using one of the stolen credit cards to buy gift cards at a Publix supermarket along the 1100 block of Southwest 36th Avenue, also in Pompano Beach.

In all, officials said, they made $600 in purchases with the victim’s credit cards.

But the thieves weren’t done with this victim. A week later, investigators said, they returned to the man’s home and drove off in his 2019 GMC Canyon.

Fortunately, deputies managed to recover the vehicle. However, the subjects remain on the loose.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

