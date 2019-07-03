3 BSO deputies charged in connection to teen pepper sprayed during arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are facing criminal charges in connection to a 15-year-old teen who was pepper sprayed.

Broward State Attorney Mike Satz announced Wednesday that charges were filed against Sgt. Gregory LaCerra, 51, and deputies Christopher Krickovich, 29, and Ralph Mackey, 49.

LaCerra and Krickovich face charges of battery, falsifying records and conspiracy to falsify records.

Mackey also faces charges of falsifying records and conspiracy to falsify records.

The battery and falsifying records charges are first-degree misdemeanors, which carry maximum punishments of up to one year in jail. The conspiracy charges are second-degree misdemeanors, which carry punishments of up to 60 days in jail.

The charges center on the controversial arrest of 15-year-old Delucca Rolle back in April.

Cellphone video shows Rolle being pepper sprayed before he is thrown to the ground and punched while being arrested.

Clintina Rolle, Delucca’s mother, said her son suffered a broken nose and is still affected months later.

Rolle was originally charged with trespassing, assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest without violence. Those charges have since been dropped.

Court appearances for the deputies have not yet been scheduled.

