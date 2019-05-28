3 box trucks catch fire in Medley

MEDLEY, FLA (WSVN) – Firefighters are currently working to put out a fire that engulfed three box trucks in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of 113th Avenue and South River Drive just after 12:30 p.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where heavy smoke could be seen coming from the charred containers.

Offcials said there are additional fire trucks en route to the scene.

