3 bodies found in first 2 vehicles removed from bridge debris

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The first two vehicles trapped under debris from the bridge collapse near Florida International University in West Miami-Dade were removed from the scene, Saturday morning.

The two vehicles were “extracted and will be transported to the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Department,” according to a tweet from Miami-Dade Police.

The first two vehicles from the scene of the #FIUBridgeCollapse have been extracted and will be transported to the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Department. Please keep all affected families and victims in your thoughts and prayers as we continue in our recovery efforts. — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 17, 2018

According to MDPD Director Juan Perez, three bodies were discovered within those two vehicles.

The two vehicles were seen covered by tarps, being transported with a police escort.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.