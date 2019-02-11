ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after three boats were destroyed in a fire at a marina in Islamorada.

The dry-docked vessels caught fire at the Coral Bay Marina just before 1 a.m., Monday.

Islamorada Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene and put out the flames before they spread to other boats.

One person was seriously injured and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Several witnesses said they saw multiple suspicious men in the area before and during the incident.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is “suspicious” and is under investigation.

No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.

