DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of three baby sea turtles after a good Samaritan alerted them that they had fallen into a storm drain right outside their Deerfield Beach fire station.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighters were training a recruit at Fire Station 75 when the good Samaritan walked up to them and informed them about the sea turtles.

Crews located the hatchlings and pulled them from the drain. Officials said they had somehow become lost when they fell through the grates.

Rescuers then returned the sea turtles to the ocean.

