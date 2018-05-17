3 attempt to steal Mustang from Hialeah home

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for three people who almost stole a Mustang from a home in Hialeah.

The three subjects could be seen breaking through the gate of a home near East Fourth Avenue and 62nd Street early Wednesday morning.

The group left, then came back minutes later and got into the Mustang in the front yard. The group began backing out, but suddenly stopped and ran off.

It’s not clear why the trio backed out, but the homeowner is thankful they did. However, he still wants the subjects caught.

“This is just about the safety and security for our citizens here in the community,” said victim Juan Cepero.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.