MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Three ASA College football players have been rushed to the hospital after they were shot at a hotel in Miami Gardens.

Police responded to the Stadium Hotel, along Northwest 27th Avenue, at around noon, Tuesday.

According to Miami Gardens Police, they found three men, all 19 years old, with gunshot wounds as soon as they arrived.

Two of them are expected to be OK, but one of them is in critical condition.

Police have a man, also 19, in custody and have been speaking to him about what happened.

Officers said that the shooting broke as a result of an altercation between the four men.

